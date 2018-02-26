Don’t Miss Events: Architect Coleman Brown presenting alternative zoo plan … Learn how to participate in Small Business Innovation Research roadshow … Inaugural Black Ball to honor 28 community leaders

Tuesday: Architect Coleman Brown will unveil an alternative plan to moving the Baton Rouge Zoo at the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge’s noon luncheon. The meeting will be held at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway. Other discussion topics include the city’s groundwater supply and the proposed $350 million infrastructure improvements for Interstate 10. Baton Rouge Ground Commission Chairman Barry Hugghins also will speak. The cost to attend is $19.50.

Tuesday: Andy McCandless is the featured speaker at the SBIR Lunch and Learn taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard. McCandless will educate local companies on how to best prepare the Small Business Innovation Research program’s roadshow coming to Baton Rouge on Friday, April 20. The SBIR program encourages small businesses to engage in federal research that has the potential for commercialization. The event is free. Register and get more information.

Wednesday: African-American movers and shakers—from social influencers to entrepreneurs—will be honored for their contributions to the community at The Black Ball, an inaugural event hosted by The Rouge Collection. The gala is from 7 to 11 p.m. at 6955 Florida Blvd. Twenty-eight honorees will be recognized, and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. An Ally Award will be presented to a non-black person for their work to help advance the black community and the greater good in Baton Rouge. Tickets are $30. Get more information.

