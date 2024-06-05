Dollar Tree looking to sell Family Dollar brand

Discount retailer Dollar Tree says it’s looking at strategic options for the Family Dollar stores that it owns, including a possible sale of the segment.

Dollar Tree said Wednesday that alternatives also include a spinoff or other disposition of the business.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar nearly a decade ago for more than $8 billion after a bidding war with rival Dollar General.

But the company has had difficulty incorporating Family Dollar into its business and recently announced that it would close nearly 1,000 stores, with most of them being Family Dollar locations.

Last year Dollar Tree launched a comprehensive review of Family Dollar, which included the planned closure of about 970 underperforming Family Dollar locations.

Dollar Tree said that it doesn’t have a set deadline or timetable for completing its review of strategic alternatives.

The Family Dollar announcement comes about a week after Dollar Tree said that it would reopen nearly 200 shuttered 99 Cents Only stores from Texas to California as Dollar Tree locations after the leases were secured out of bankruptcy proceedings.

Read the full story.