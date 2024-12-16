Document sheds more light on Trump’s aversion to an EV transition

Incoming President Donald Trump’s transition team is preparing to recommend sweeping changes to cut off support for electric vehicles and charging stations as well as to strengthen measures blocking cars, components and battery materials coming from China, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The recommendations come as the electric vehicle transition stalls in the U.S. while China’s heavily subsidized EV industry continues to surge, in part because of its superior battery supply chain. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to ease regulations on fossil-fuel cars and roll back what he called President Joe Biden’s EV mandate.

The transition team will also recommend imposing tariffs on all battery materials globally in an effort to boost U.S. production, while negotiating individual exemptions with allies, the document shows.

The recommendations are a stark departure from the Biden administration’s policy, which aimed to balance supporting a domestic battery supply chain, separate from China, with a rapid EV transition.

Read the full story from Reuters, and check out a recent Business Report cover package about Louisiana’s emerging EV battery component industry.