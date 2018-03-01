Have a doctor’s appointment? Uber wants to drive you there

Driving deeper into the health care market, Uber is offering to take patients in U.S. cities where it operates to their next medical appointment.

The ride-hailing service announced today that its Uber Health business will handle rides set up by doctor’s offices or other health care providers and then bill that business, not the patient, for the service.

The rides can be set up within a few hours or days in advance. Patients won’t need access to a smartphone to use the service. Uber began testing the service last summer. More than 100 health care providers have signed up including hospitals, clinics and physical therapy centers. Company leaders say they are expanding because there’s a need.

“There are a lot of people out there who are not going to the doctor simply because they can’t physically make it there,” Uber Health executive Jay Holley says.

The service also represents a business opportunity for Uber by connecting the company with a lot of first-time users.

