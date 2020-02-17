DiVincenti Brokerage acquires Grey Hammett Commercial Real Estate

DiVincenti Brokerage has acquired Grey Hammett Commercial Real Estate, with the latter becoming a subordinate entity to DiVincenti Brokerage while retaining its staff and branding.

David DiVincenti Jr.—owner of DiVincenti Brokerage and sponsoring broker for the merging companies—is now listed as “managing broker” for the new firm, which will be called Grey Hammett Commercial Real Estate: A DiVincenti Brokerage Company, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.

Meanwhile, Grey Hammett Jr. will serve as the firm’s senior associate of commercial sales and leasing.

In a prepared statement, DiVincenti says the two firms share the same values, sparking his desire to initiate the acquisition and making the transition process easy. He bought Hammett’s firm for an undisclosed sales price.

“By combining our market share and collective knowledge with the new technology at our disposal, [Divincenti Brokerage and the recently assimilated Hammett Commercial] will be able to provide unmatched personal service for our clients,” he says.

With the two firms located two blocks apart, DiVincenti and Hammett had worked closely together on other deals. For the time being, their two offices will remain separate, but eventually, DiVincenti, Hammett and Hammett’s two agents will move into a new office space large enough for all of them.

DiVincenti opened his commercial real estate firm in Baton Rouge in 2015, specializing in commercial leases, sales and development in Louisiana. Hammett, who opened his firm a little more than a year ago, brings with him 24 years of local market experience in buying, leasing and developing office and warehouse properties.