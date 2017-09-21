Discoveries Furniture & Finds to close in NOLA, move operations to Baton Rouge

Discoveries Furniture & Finds, a longtime furniture importer and retailer, is closing its Magazine Street storefront in New Orleans and moving all of its operations to its warehouse in downtown Baton Rouge.

Scott McKearn, who opened the original Discoveries location in Hammond 12 years ago, says he had long thought of the Magazine Street area as his “dream location.”

“It’s been good while we’ve been there but paying $14,000 a month in rent it’s gotta be good or you’re in trouble,” McKearn says. “I’ve gone back into my warehouse in Baton Rouge … and we started doing these weekend sale events back in November and we’ve just been killing it there.”

After a 40% dropoff in sales in recent months—a phenomenon he says other New Orleans retailers he talks to have also experienced—McKearn decided to move his business from the 5,000-square-foot New Orleans location to his 22,000-square-foot warehouse off Government and 14th streets. The warehouse is two blocks from Electric Depot, a major redevelopment project in Mid City that will eventually include restaurant and entertainment uses.

The Baton Rouge location has for years served as a fulfillment center and warehouse to stock the New Orleans store, McKearn says. He plans to continue opening the warehouse for periodic pop-up events and fulfill online orders at the warehouse.

Discoveries’ last day of business in New Orleans will be Oct. 10. The furniture importer and retailer has been open on Magazine Street for four years and has been operating in Baton Rouge for around two years. Discoveries specializes in high-end wholesale furniture imports and other home goods.

