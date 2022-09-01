Digital Equity: How COX is offering relief through monthly subsidies [Sponsored]

Sponsored by COX

During the pandemic, when more than 55 million American students moved to online learning, one in five teens reported the inability to work on their assignments because of unreliable internet access. And 12 million children had no internet access at all.

Additionally, underserved communities and rural areas struggle with inadequate internet speeds needed to stay connected to friends, family, school and work. Two-fifths of adults with annual incomes less than $30,000 lack broadband services or a computer.

Cox is committed to bridging this digital divide, the gap between those who have reliable internet service and those who do not. Addressing the issue of affordability will chip away at that gap.

“Ensuring digital equity for households of all incomes and economic statuses in the communities we serve matters,” said Anthony Pope, Senior Vice President of Cox’s Southeast Region. “The past two years have proven that access to reliable, affordable internet is crucial for everyone, especially students.”

Cox is working toward digital equity by participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides financial support to families in need so they, too, can gain access to the internet to stay connected with others – whether learning from home, working remotely or having a video chat with a friend or loved one. ACP is a U.S. government program that helps low-income households through subsidies for service and equipment.

According to the White House, nearly 40 percent of American households are eligible for the $30/month subsidy through the ACP and 11 million households have already signed up to lower their monthly bills and access affordable high-speed internet. Most people with household incomes below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line are likely eligible. So, too, are those receiving government benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant and Free or Reduced-Price Lunch.

To bridge the divide, Cox has doubled download speeds of its low-cost internet products Connect2Compete and Connect Assist to 100 Mbps; and with the ACP $30 subsidy, Cox can provide even more people with free internet access at higher speeds.

Cox is also expanding its footprint to reach underserved and rural communities. To this effort, they have pledged $400 million over the next three years to provide fast and reliable internet services to new homes and business in communities near its existing footprint.

For more information on the ACP and to see if you are eligible for free or discounted internet, visit cox.com/digitalequity.