Developer’s request to realign Dawson Creek at The Grove deferred

The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Tuesday to defer developer Richard Carmouche’s request for final approval to realign Dawson Creek at his planned unit development, The Grove, just east of the Mall of Louisiana.

Metro Councilman Matt Watson, who represents the area, asked the commission to defer the request for one month to allow the developer time to answer questions some in the area have raised about the proposed Dawson Creek realignment.

Watson supports the realignment plan, which will be funded by Carmouche and will benefit the area from a hydrology standpoint, he says. The Dawson Creek plan has been in the works for more than a decade and already has all the permits needed from the state, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Environmental Quality.

But the councilman wants to be sure any local concerns or questions are addressed before the plan moves forward.

“I spoke with folks who had good questions on the engineering side,” Watson says. “To err on the side of transparency, I felt we should give more time for conversations between the developer and interested parties so any fears can be put at ease.”

Carmouche has agreed to commit additional time to communicating with nearby residents and answering questions.

“There are no big issues, but just some very basic questions,” he says.

Dawson Creek runs through The Grove development and has a tight loop in the middle, which—if approved—will be widened and realigned to allow more water to move through it, hopefully preventing flooding, Carmouche says. Watson adds the plans will allow three times the storage capacity and will not have much impact on the flow.

A commission staff report says Carmouche’s request is “consistent with the comprehensive plan, compatible with surrounding areas, and conforming to Unified Development Code requirements.”

Carmouche says the plan for the Dawson Creek realignment is just like the Ward Creek realignment that was previously completed. Pending approval from the commission, Carmouche says the realignment will begin later this year or early next.

The commission will take up the request again at its Dec. 10 meeting.