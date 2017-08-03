Developer planning 425-lot subdivision on Jones Creek

Plans are under way for a new residential development on Jones Creek Road near the intersection of Coursey Boulevard. Developer Steve Duplechain of GSD Development filed a preliminary application with the Planning Commission today to develop a 425-lot subdivision on a 177.8-acre tract at 4740 Jones Creek Road.

Duplechain is traveling and was unavailable for comment. His office could not provide any details about the plan.

According to documents filed with the Planning Commission, however, the development will be called the Lakes at Jones Creek and will be developed in four filings. The first filing will consist of 110 lots developed on nearly 53 acres. The average lot size will be 50 by 120 feet.

The property is zoned rural, which currently allows for up to 7.3 units per acre. In March 2018, new regulations will go into effect reducing rural density to 4.1 units per acre.

Either way, the proposed project—though large in terms of total size—would not be considered high density.

Duplechain’s GSD Development is known for developing garden-style office complexes around the parish. Duplechain is also currently developing a 59-lot subdivision off West Inniswold Road.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed subdivision at its September meeting.

—Stephanie Riegel