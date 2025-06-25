Despite Mideast turmoil, gasoline prices remain cheaper than last summer 

Summer road trips are looking more affordable this year, thanks to a nationwide dip in gasoline prices, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline sits at $3.21—down 23 cents from this time last year—with analysts predicting prices could fall even further if Middle East tensions remain contained. U.S. oil output is near record highs, and OPEC is ramping up production, helping keep energy supplies steady despite global uncertainty.

The trend is giving consumers a boost at the pump just as travel season ramps up. Cities like Chicago, Tucson, Arizona; and Fort Wayne, Indiana; are seeing some of the steepest year-over-year price drops, and many Americans are opting to hit the road instead of fly. Analysts expect prices to hover between $3 and $3.20 through the summer.

Lower gas prices are also playing a quiet role in keeping inflation in check and supporting consumer resilience. With vehicle fuel efficiency improving and travel demand stabilizing, energy costs may stay tame even if global politics remain rocky.

Read the full story.