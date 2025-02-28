Despite inflation and slowing growth, the Fed could still cut rates in June

New data may suggest that there is emerging tension between the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dual inflation and employment goals, as price pressures remained sticky in January while consumer spending slowed more than expected, Reuters reports.

Traders continue to bet on the Fed cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its June and September meetings this year, but analysts note the situation seems to have become more complex and could present policymakers with a difficult decision in the weeks ahead.

Hints of slowing growth while inflation is still stuck above the Fed’s 2% target, “presents a dilemma for the Fed … if you add them together, that equals stagflation,” says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist for Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “The Fed now has a lot of worrying to do.”

Stagflation refers to the combination of slow growth and high inflation that forces policymakers to potentially choose between cutting rates more to support economic growth and jobs, or maintaining tighter monetary policy to ensure inflation returns to target.

Read the full story.