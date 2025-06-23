Dermatology clinic acquires the site of its new Prairieville office for $2.1M

Atlas Dermatology has purchased the property on La. 73 in Prairieville housing its new office.

The company bought the property from Haddad Contractors LLC for $2.1 million, according to a deal filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Tigue Bonneval, a broker with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, represented the buyer in the transaction. Justin Langlois and Foster Murphy of Stirling Properties represented the seller.

The clinic announced on its social media in January that it would be moving from its 2,700-square-foot space on Old Jefferson Highway to the newly constructed 7,000-square-foot facility.

Bonneval tells Daily Report that the building on Old Jefferson was recently leased to Our Lady of the Lake, but it is also listed for sale.

The list price for the building is around $850,000, according to Crexi.

Atlas officially opened in Prairieville on May 5. The new site joins the company’s Baton Rouge location on Perkins Road near Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Atlas relocated from its Burgin Avenue location to the Perkins Road site in April. Atlas had purchased the Burgin Avenue site in 2014 for $535,000. The roughly 4,000-square-foot building is vacant and also for sale, according to Bonneval.