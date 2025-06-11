Denham Springs tract that includes space for a McDonald’s sells for $1.9M

The land for a planned McDonald’s on Juban Road in Denham Springs has been sold.

Juban Road Owner LLC bought the 1.76-acre tract from Creekstone Juban I LLC for $1.9 million, according to an agreement filed recently with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Stephen Keller represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

The recently purchased land is adjacent to Andy’s Frozen Custard and near Rouses.

McDonald’s was issued a commercial permit in May, and the site would be the fast-food chain’s fifth location in Denham Springs. The only other McDonald’s in Livingston Parish is in Walker.

Jonathan Walker of Maestri Murrell told Daily Report last month that McDonald’s would occupy only 1 acre of the tract.

Scott Crawford, an attorney representing the Juban Crossing Development, says they are negotiating with potential tenants to occupy the remaining space.

“We’re also talking to some additional national tenants about filling out phase three, which is the last phase of the retail development on the west side,” Crawford says.