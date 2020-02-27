Denham Springs company Bercen Chemicals files notice for ITEP

Denham Springs-based Bercen Chemicals has filed two advance notices with Louisiana Economic Development regarding a $10 million investment the company is considering.

Bercen Chemicals, a leading U.S. supplier of alkyl succinic anhydrides and additives used in the fuel, lubricant and paper industries, filed advance notices earlier this week for the state’s Quality Jobs Program—which provides cash rebates to companies that create jobs and promote economic development—and the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

According to the filings, the company plans to add eight jobs to its 44-person staff, paying some $650,000 in new payroll. The remaining investment money will be mostly spent on equipment.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Indianapolis-based Vertellus had acquired Bercen Chemicals, which moved its headquarters to Louisiana from Rhode Island in 2009. The filing made earlier this week indicates the company will expand its manufacturing plant capacity to produce specialty alkyl succinic anhydrides, as well as relocate and expand its product packaging capabilities.