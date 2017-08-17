Demand for skilled workers to remain high in Baton Rouge, survey says

Pipefitters, welders, electrical and instrument technicians will remain highly sought after as the demand for skilled workers in the Baton Rouge area continues strong through 2018, the latest semi-annual contract forecast says.

The latest survey of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance’s 60 members attributes the strong workforce demand to several new, large capital projects and existing plant expansions getting underway in the region.

Plant managers also expect turnaround activity to remain robust through 2018.

“Ongoing investment in a plant is a key driver of economic development for our region,” GBRIA Executive Director Connie Fabre says in a news release. “Each time a community grants an Industrial Tax Exemption Program award, it means new jobs and especially new sales tax revenues.”

The survey is an 18-month outlook produced semi-annually to help educators and industry professionals recruit skilled workers.