Demand for corporate retreats is growing

The new normal of hybrid and remote work is prompting companies to prioritize group travel and industry conferences as an efficient way to promote team cohesion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Company planners are using their budgets for conventions and corporate retreats, reflecting America’s changing work and travel habits.

“Some people are not going to the office every day, so there is a need to get together,” says Jeff Doane, chief commercial officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts, which specializes in group business travel. “They are planning to attend meetings, they’re planning to attend conferences in order to make those face-to-face connections.”

Revenue per available room for group travel grew 6.4% for the first eight months of this year compared with the same period in 2023, according to data firm CoStar Group. Group travel is generally defined as bookings of 10 rooms or more at prenegotiated rates.

