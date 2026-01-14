Delayed report shows better-than-expected US retail sales in November 

Shoppers increased their spending in November from October as holiday shopping kicked into full gear.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.6% in November, following a revised 0.1% decline in October, according to the Commerce Department. The report on Wednesday was delayed more than a month because of the 43-day government shutdown.

Retail sales rose 0.1% in September, but jumped 0.6% in July and August and 1% in June.

The federal government is gradually catching up on economic reports that were postponed by the shutdown.

The retail sales figures, which are not adjusted for inflation, show that in most cases shoppers focused on gifts and pulled away from other areas.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 0.9%, while online businesses had a 0.4% increase. Business at sporting goods and hobby stores was up 1.9%. But furniture and home furnishing stores posted a 0.1% dip, while consumer electronics and appliance stores saw their business unchanged in November from October.

The snapshot offers only a partial look at consumer spending and doesn’t include many services, including travel and hotel lodges. Restaurants—the lone services category that was included—registered a 0.6% uptick.

