Dallas health care consulting firm combining Baton Rouge, Atlanta operations

Vizient, a Dallas-based health care management consulting company, is merging its Baton Rouge and Atlanta operations to form a single, independently owned and operated company called Vizient Southern States.

The merger of Vizient Gulf Coast, headquartered in Baton Rouge, and Vizient MidSouth is expected to close on June 30. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The boards of both companies—which are membership alliances for nonprofit health care providers—have approved the merger, according to a news release. The new company, Vizient Southern States, will be led by William Senneff, who will serve as president and CEO. Senneff previously served as interim president and CEO of Vizient MidSouth, president of Vizient Gulf States and executive officer of Vizient West Coast.

“We are excited about the future, and are looking forward to better serving our members and growing our business,” Senneff says in a statement.

Both companies have been in business for 30 years and combined will have a member of more than 35 organizations representing over 120 hospitals across the southeastern United States.