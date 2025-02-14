D.R. Horton buys lots to expand one of its Zachary developments

Homebuilder D.R. Horton continues to expand one of its residential developments in Zachary.

The company purchased 28 lots for its exclusively built Brook Hollow development through D.R. Horton Inc. – Gulf Coast from Zachary Farms LLC for $1.5 million, according to a deal filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Developer Art Lancaster represented Zachary Farms. Jake Lambert represented D.R. Horton.

The purchased lots are a part of the development’s final plat, sales documents show.

Lancaster purchased the 104-acre tract on Rollins Road in Zachary for the Brook Hollow development in 2021.

The community features homes ranging from three to five bedrooms. Pricing starts at $268,000.

The homebuilder purchased 18 lots for the development in August for just over $1 million and an additional 18 lots in November for nearly the same amount.