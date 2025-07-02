Cutting of clean energy tax credits projected to reverse sector’s growth

As Republicans in Congress rushed forward with a massive tax and spending cut bill, a North Carolina renewable energy executive wrote to his 190 employees with a warning: Deep cuts to clean energy tax credits are going to hurt.

“[The changes] would almost certainly include the loss of jobs on our team,” wrote Will Etheridge, CEO of Southern Energy Management in Raleigh. “I’m telling you that because you deserve transparency and the truth—even if that truth is uncomfortable.”

The bill now in the House takes an axe to clean energy incentives, including killing a 30% tax credit for rooftop residential solar by the end of the year that the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act had extended into the next decade. Trump has called the clean energy tax credits in the climate law part of a “green new scam” that improperly shifts taxpayer subsidies to help the “globalist climate agenda” and energy sources like wind and solar.

Businesses and analysts say the GOP-backed bill will likely reverse the sector’s growth and eliminate jobs.

“The residential solar industry is going to be absolutely creamed by this,” says Bob Keefe, executive director of E2, a business group that advocates for pro-environment policies.

