Customers report packages lost from Baton Rouge Amazon distribution center

Area Amazon customers have reported issues with the online retailer this week, WBRZ-TV reports.



Amazon recently opened a warehouse in Baton Rouge and has added a fleet of exclusive delivery vans to get packages to customers. But customers say there’s been a breakdown in service for the past week.



Amazon alerted customers that some shipments are “late.”



“We’re working to get your package back on track, and we’ll let you know when your package is out for delivery,” the company messaged one customer who’s packaged was scheduled to be delivered Monday.



An Amazon spokesperson did not release specific details or confirm complaints but said customers who are experiencing issues should contact Amazon Customer Service.



The Amazon distribution center in Baton Rouge was announced last summer and quickly built. In a permit filed for the facility, Amazon reported needing a 21,306-square-foot building, though right now the warehouse looks like a tent-type structure.

