CounterspaceBR owner Sarah Joy Hays has a sweet new gig, working with New Orleans-born Gail’s Fine Ice Cream as its director of creativity and quality control, 225 Magazine reports. Expect fresh flavors with her bakery favorites mixed in, like Carnival Cake—a sweet cream base with cream cheese chips, cinnamon and hunks of CounterspaceBR’s beloved king cake.

Hays started her job with Gail’s, part of the Hufft Marchand Hospitality group, in December. In this role, she intends to bring some inventive ideas to the ice cream shop, which has a location in the Perkins Road Overpass District as well as a New Orleans shop.

She’ll think up modern flavors and reimagine classics while also checking in on the ice cream-making process and conducting staff meetings.

Gail’s has been keeping Hays busy—but don’t worry, CounterspaceBR fans. She’s still firing at all cylinders over at the bakery. She credits her hardworking team at CounterspaceBR and the employees at Gail’s for helping her make time to give herself creatively to both brands. And it helps, too, that the ice cream shop’s slower winter season is in tandem with the bakery’s busy king cake production.

