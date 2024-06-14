Could ‘tiny homes’ be the solution to the homelessness crisis?

Small, prefabricated houses—“tiny homes”—are gaining traction as a potential solution for the U.S. homelessness crisis, Fast Company reports.

Tiny homes could address the country’s ever-growing need for emergency housing and interim shelter, where about 327,000 people sleep each night. While the idea is appealing, it may not be the silver bullet for the crisis.

Cost is always going to be front and center in city budget discussions about such solutions. The long-term costs of what gets billed as temporary shelter could leave cities with unfunded operational expenses, when they still need to spend extensively to build more permanent housing.

Cities that take a tiny home approach will be tasked with figuring out how to deploy them in a manner that creates a rapid, well-organized path to permanent housing, all while avoiding putting strain on municipal resources or taking funding away from more lasting solutions to the crisis.

