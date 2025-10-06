Could north Louisiana become a data center hot spot?

Tech giants are circling northern Louisiana as the region gains traction as a hub for massive AI data centers, Bloomberg writes.

Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillip May says multiple hyperscalers are eyeing projects from 100 megawatts to full gigawatt scale, drawn by ample land, supportive local officials and reduced hurricane exposure compared with the Gulf Coast.

Meta’s planned 4 million-square-foot AI complex in Richland Parish has helped amplify interest. Entergy says its data center pipeline totals 5 to 10 gigawatts, enough to power up to 7.5 million homes. The utility recently received approval to build three gas plants to serve Meta’s operations.

May says he’s confident Entergy can meet the power demands of any interested hyperscaler, including Meta, which has said it plans to expand its Richland Parish site from a 2-gigawatt facility to a 5-gigawatt one.

“As I like to say, ‘Use all you want, we’ll make more.’”

