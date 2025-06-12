Could NOLA be the first US city to authorize real-time facial surveillance?

New Orleans is back in the national spotlight as city leaders weigh a controversial proposal to loosen restrictions on police use of facial recognition technology, The Washington Post writes.

The move follows a previous Washington Post report revealing the department’s secret use of AI-powered surveillance cameras to identify and track suspects, raising concerns over transparency and civil liberties.

If approved, the ordinance would make New Orleans the first U.S. city to formally authorize real-time “facial surveillance,” granting police broader access to track individuals with warrants or under investigation. Proponents say the move is necessary to address mass violence, even as overall crime is down. Critics, including the ACLU of Louisiana, argue the measure erodes privacy and could lead to misuse.

The proposal would shift New Orleans away from the post-2020 policing reforms that had restricted facial recognition use and place it at the forefront of law enforcement technology.

