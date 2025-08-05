Could Louisiana’s redistricting battle change US politics?

The U.S. Supreme Court has reopened a high-stakes legal battle over Louisiana’s congressional map that could have sweeping implications for redistricting nationwide, Roll Call reports.

In an order issued Friday, the justices asked parties to address “whether the State’s intentional creation of a second majority-minority congressional district violates the Fourteenth or Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.”

The case marks the second time the court will hear arguments over the state’s map. The fight began after Louisiana adopted a congressional map following the 2020 census with only one Black-majority district.

A federal court found that the map likely violated the Voting Rights Act, prompting legislators to draw a second Black-majority district. That new map was then challenged by a group of self-identified “non-African American voters” who argue it now violates the Constitution by prioritizing race.

As Roll Call reports, experts say this case goes beyond the original VRA arguments. Justin Levitt, a law professor and former White House adviser, says the court “has set the table with a range of options all the way from ‘status quo, never mind,’ to profoundly, radically change like 150 years worth of cases.” He adds, “The court apparently desperately wants to wrestle with some thornier issues that I think have been resolved and are probably, but not definitely, going to stay resolved.”

The outcome could affect redistricting fights already underway in states like Texas and Florida.

