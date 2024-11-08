Could Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry go to the White House?

Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has been named as a possible attorney general candidate for President-elect Donald Trump, the USA Today Network reports.

The New York Post reported this week that Landry, former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt are leading candidates for the appointment.

USA Today Network was unable to receive a comment from Landry before publication. Landry served as Louisiana’s attorney general before taking office as governor less than a year ago.

Over the summer, Landry said it would be “disingenuous to leave prematurely”—but that was before Trump’s comeback victory was complete.

