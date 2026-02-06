Could drones change the way Louisiana hunters track game?

Louisiana hunting regulators are weighing a proposal that would allow hunters to use drones to locate wounded or dead game—but not to shoot animals from the air—marking a cautious step toward integrating new technology into traditional outdoor practices, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is considering changes to its 2026–2028 hunting regulations that currently ban drone use, amid growing interest and wider availability of the devices.

Supporters say drones could help hunters humanely recover deer and bears that would otherwise be lost, while critics warn the proposal must carefully navigate federal law prohibiting airborne hunting. The plan would include strict safeguards, such as banning weaponized drones, requiring FAA-certified pilots and limiting when and how drones can be used, including outside official hunting hours.

Similar rules already exist in Missouri and Tennessee.

If approved, the changes could take effect before the fall 2026 hunting season, signaling how regulators are adapting to rapid technological change while trying to preserve fair-chase hunting principles.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.