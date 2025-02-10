Could a NOAA shutdown be on the horizon?

The Trump administration and Elon Musk have spent the past several weeks upending the federal government. After essentially shutting down most operations of the nation’s foreign aid efforts through USAID, the next target appears to be NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Fast Company reports.

NOAA’s services are far-reaching and a shutdown could majorly impact Louisiana, as well as most of the Gulf Coast. NOAA houses the National Weather Service, which provides forecasts for the country, as well as the National Hurricane Center, which issues warnings and forecasts for tropical cyclones. The agency oversees marine fisheries and even space weather predictions—which can affect the GPS that all our phones rely on.

Understanding oil spills also falls under NOAA’s purview. There’s a “small but mighty” team within the agency that works on models to predict the movement of oil, so whenever there’s a spill, it can explain how it will spread and calculate how much oil might be in the water.

“If we don’t have that function and a big oil spill happens, we have no way of figuring out how to deal with it,” says Jeff Watters, vice president of external affairs with the Ocean Conservancy, an environmental advocacy nonprofit.

NOAA also helps recover funds from those responsible for oil spills; over the last 30 years, that’s totaled more than $10 billion.

