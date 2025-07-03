Corporate leaders are now talking more openly about AI and potential job cuts 

Corporate leaders are becoming more vocal about the disruptive impact artificial intelligence could have on white-collar jobs, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently predicted AI could replace half of all white-collar workers in the U.S.—a striking shift from the more cautious tones executives once used. Leaders at JPMorgan, Amazon, Anthropic and Shopify have all echoed similar sentiments, forecasting workforce reductions and role consolidations as AI tools advance.

Some, like Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman, are calling it a “wake-up call” for professionals in nearly every field. While many tech companies are revisiting hiring plans, others are asking teams to take on new projects without expanding staff. Still, not all executives agree on the timeline or severity. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap downplayed immediate large-scale job losses, and IBM and AT&T executives noted AI may shift—not eliminate—jobs.

