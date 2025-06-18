Corporate America’s new mindset embraces efficiency over head count

Corporate America is getting leaner—and by design, The Wall Street Journal writes.

A growing number of companies are shedding white-collar jobs not because of recessionary pressures, but because they believe fewer employees drive better results. Over the past three years, U.S. public companies have trimmed their white-collar workforce by 3.5%, with one in five S&P 500 firms smaller than a decade ago.

The shift is fueled by a new mindset: efficiency over head count. Executives cite AI advancements, bloated management layers, and a renewed focus on “revenue per employee” as reasons for keeping teams slim. Companies like Amazon, Bank of America and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are publicly embracing this strategy—even as revenues rise.

But the cuts are reshaping workplace norms, with remaining employees shouldering heavier workloads and fewer growth opportunities.

Read the full story.