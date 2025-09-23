Cooling trend: Rent hikes slow as consumers tighten spending

Single-family home rent growth, which had strengthened in the first half of the year, slowed notably in July, signaling potential strain on consumers, CNBC writes.

Nationally, rents rose 2.3% from a year earlier, down from a 3.1% pace last summer and below the pre-pandemic 10-year average, according to Cotality. Month-over-month growth was just 0.2%, well under the typical July rate of 0.7%.

Chicago led the nation’s 10 largest metros with 5.1% annual growth, followed by New York at 3.7%, while Miami saw no increase after pandemic-era spikes.

Rent gains eased across all property tiers, with high-end up 2.9% and low-end rising only 1.6%. Single-family rentals had outpaced apartments in recent years, supported by families priced out of the for-sale market, but softening growth could pressure landlords.

