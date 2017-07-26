Construction of Redfish Commons underway in Gonzales

Work is underway on Redfish Commons, a 22,000-square-foot mixed use retail development next to Cabela’s in Gonzales.

The new development will feature a specialty meat market and several restaurants.

Brent Struthers, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, says construction began around 90 days ago, and the developers are aiming to deliver spaces to tenants by September. Struthers expects tenants to begin opening their doors by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2018.

“They’re all going to service the local Gonzales market,” he says. “Most of the restaurant groups are going to be focused on servicing those plants and ramping up their catering businesses.”

The developers, Mike and Mitch Kimble, announced the project last summer after buying the Ascension Parish property for around $1 million.

Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats will occupy one of the 13 potential retail spaces at the development, and Struthers says there will likely be six to eight tenants filling the spaces. A national sandwich chain based in Dallas and a local Mexican restaurant are close to signing on, he adds, as well as a kitchen supply store.

The project is between Cabela’s and Comfort Suites. The developers also have plans for a phase two project that will feature a stand-alone restaurant or retailer.

