Construction firms dominate Capital Region’s private sector growth

Capital Region private companies are powering ahead—and the numbers speak for themselves.

According to Business Report’s 2025 Top 100 Private Companies list, local businesses collectively saw a 17.82% increase in revenue from 2023 to 2024, with a total of more than $38.5 billion.

Leading the charge by sector were industrial and heavy construction firms, which accounted for more than 31% of total revenue. Turner Industries Group and Performance Contractors led the pack, generating $3.2 billion and $3 billion in revenue, respectively.

Food and beverage, insurance, and automobile dealerships also made up sizable portions of the Capital Region’s economic engine.

Of the 100 companies, 82 are headquartered in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 10 based in Ascension, four in West Baton Rouge, three in Livingston and one in Iberville.

