Construction begins on Donnie Jarreau’s garden office development on Perkins

Construction started today on a new garden office development on Perkins Road near Pecue Lane, across the street from The Royal Standard.

The new development, Perkins 8, is being developed by Donnie Jarreau and will include eight buildings, three of the pad sites for which have been sold. Permits for construction were granted earlier this week for two of the buildings. Construction on those first two buildings is expected to cost $500,000 each and wrap up by July.

Fronting the development will be a spec building that Jarreau hopes to lease to a professional business that could use the exposure, such as an attorney or a soft goods retailer.

A deal for another pad site in the rear of the property is expected to close in June, Jarreau says.

The remaining five pad sites are between 2,000 to 5,000 square feet. The entire development will comprise 30,000 square feet of office space. There’s also a 2-acre lake in the rear of the property.

“We’re excited. We believe this will be a different product than what’s available in that area currently,” says Jarreau, adding that the architecture is of a “higher-end” caliber.

Though Jarreau initially told Daily Report that he intended to start construction on the development in 2018, he says area wetlands and the permitting process caused delays. Jarreau acquired the 5.5-acre property in August 2017 for $575,000 from its longtime owners, the Kearns family.