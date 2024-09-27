Congressional budget deal keeps National Flood Insurance Program afloat

Congress’ temporary budget deal also keeps the National Flood Insurance Program from expiring in Louisiana during hurricane season, the USA Today network reports.

President Joe Biden officially signed Congress’ continuing resolution on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown until Dec. 20. The deal sets up another funding battle at the end of the year, when both sides know who controls the White House.

“Our state is still picking up the pieces that Hurricane Francine left behind, and our communities need all the help they can get,” Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said of the resolution.

Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy also voted for the temporary budget deal that propped up the flood insurance program again before it was to expire Sept. 30.

“Nobody wants a shutdown,” Cassidy said. “We must keep the National Flood Insurance Program going, put more money into FEMA’s disaster relief fund, continue to pay our troops and give the Secret Service additional resources to protect (former) President Trump.”

