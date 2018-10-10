Congress sends $6B bill for water projects to Trump

Congress has approved a sprawling bill to improve the nation’s ports, dams and harbors, protect against floods, restore shorelines and support other water-related projects.



If signed by President Donald Trump, America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 would authorize more than $6 billion in spending over 10 years for projects nationwide, including one to stem coastal erosion in Galveston, Texas, and restore wetlands damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year.



The bill also would help improve harbors in Seattle; Savannah, Georgia; and San Juan, Puerto Rico; and extend a federal program to improve drinking water quality in Flint, Michigan and other cities.



The bill was produced under the leadership of House Water Resources Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves, and also sets up a new framework for large water projects run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Graves has touted the measure as a way to start chipping away at a $100 billion backlog of approved projects.

The changes are also intended to increase local input and improve transparency. The Senate approved the bill, 99-1, today. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, cast the lone dissenting vote. The House approved the bill last month on a voice vote.



Lawmakers from both parties hailed the measure, which they said will create jobs and help communities across the country to fix irrigation systems, maintain dams and reduce flooding.