Congress facing a Tuesday deadline to renew flood insurance program

Louisiana leaders are sounding alarms as Congress faces a Tuesday deadline to renew the National Flood Insurance Program, The Center Square writes.

A lapse could freeze real estate transactions, block renewals for nearly half a million Louisiana policyholders, and sharply curtail FEMA’s ability to pay claims during peak hurricane season, according to leaders.

Without action, the program’s borrowing authority would plunge from $30.4 billion to $1 billion, leaving families and businesses exposed. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple urged Congress to act, calling this the 34th short-term extension in a decade and pressing for a permanent fix to stabilize the flood insurance market.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has introduced legislation extending NFIP through 2026 and continues to push for repeal of FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0, which has driven premiums higher.

Consumer advocates say a lapse would worsen the nation’s climate-driven insurance crisis, even as Louisiana recovers from last year’s Hurricane Francine and braces for more storms.

