Companies that invest in well-being outperform. Here’s why

Mounting research shows employee well-being isn’t a perk—it’s a performance driver, Fast Company writes.

Drawing on hundreds of studies and millions of workers, evidence links higher well-being to stronger productivity, profitability, retention and even stock performance. A University of Oxford meta-analysis found a direct relationship between well-being and key business metrics, while other research shows well-being predicts future performance, not just accompanies it. Organizations that meaningfully invest in employee well-being are significantly more profitable and outperform peers in the market.

Yet many leaders still treat well-being as a distraction from hitting targets, even as burnout, stress and turnover surge. Replacing a burned-out employee can cost up to twice their annual salary, underscoring the financial stakes. The takeaway: well-being isn’t a reward for success—it’s a prerequisite for achieving it.

Fast Company has the full story.