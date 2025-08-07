Companies are tightening their office attendance policies

Over the past year, U.S. companies have made large strides in returning employees to the office, CNBC reports.

According to a new CBRE report, nearly three-quarters of surveyed firms say they’ve now hit their attendance goals and many are tightening policies to keep it that way. Monitoring and enforcement of in-office mandates have both risen sharply since 2023, and average attendance expectations now hover at 3.2 days per week.

While many companies are still embracing hybrid structures, more now report plans to expand office space rather than contract—a notable shift after years of downsizing and residential conversions. Two-thirds of firms expect to maintain or grow their footprints within three years, citing business and head count growth.

Even amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty, long-term lease commitments are ticking up. Still, access to high-quality office space is emerging as a concern, especially as demand outpaces supply for prime locations. Companies are now prioritizing workplace quality, efficiency and neighborhood vibrancy to attract and retain in-person talent.

