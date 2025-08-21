Companies are pulling back on hiring 

One in five U.S. employers expects to slow hiring in the back half of 2025, nearly double the rate a year ago, The Wall Street Journal writes.

That’s according to a new survey by the Conference Board, which marks the second consecutive year that many chief human resource officers have planned fewer new hires, a sharp contrast from mid-2023, when more than half anticipated adding staff.

The pullback reflects a mix of caution and strategy. Companies from Novo Nordisk to Meta are pausing hiring initiatives, while others like Paycom and Nexxen are leaning on automation and existing teams to manage workloads. Staffing firms and health care recruiters report hiring freezes cutting into demand.

The report signals further cooling in the labor market: Job growth has slowed, it now takes an average of 24 weeks to find new employment, and long-term unemployment is climbing. Executives cite tariffs, immigration raids, and AI adoption as reasons for restraint, while also bracing for potential impacts from Trump administration policies.

