Commercial real estate activity picking up as institutional investors return

Commercial real estate activity is showing signs of recovery after a slowdown earlier this year, CNBC reports.

JLL’s latest Bid Intensity Index, which measures liquidity and competitiveness in private real estate capital markets, improved in July for the first time since December.

JLL says institutional investors are returning with more capital as borrowing costs and valuations stabilize. Bid-ask spreads, the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price a seller will accept, are narrowing, particularly in multifamily, student and senior housing.

Retail has improved since last year, but faces tariff pressure, while the industrial sector remains sluggish amid ongoing supply chain concerns. The office market, meanwhile, is seeing renewed interest as return-to-office momentum grows.

