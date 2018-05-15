Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Taylor Clark Building on Government Street

Elifin Realty has a truly fantastic property on the market. The original building, constructed for Taylor Clark Gallery in the 1960’s, was designed by the renowned architect A. Hays Town and was later expanded to its current footprint. Offered for sale or lease, the 6,379-square-foot building sits on over a 1-acre lot—an attribute that is virtually unheard of on Government Street today—allowing for the addition of ample parking spaces and potentially additional buildings. The property is located next to Boudreaux’s Catering and a few hundred feet from Baton Rouge Magnet High School. View the listing here.