Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Fitness Center Space For Lease Near Dutchtown High

Elifin Realty is thrilled to present this fitness center ready space for lease located on Highway 73 just north of Dutchtown High School. The previous occupant, Anytime Fitness, was so successful at this location that they are relocating to a larger facility leaving this suite ready for another fitness tenant to move in and capture market share. Currently, this 9,000 square foot space is the only availability in the highly visible Griffins’ Plaza shopping center. Landlord will consider subdividing the space down to 4,500 square feet to accommodate multiple tenants. This fantastic opportunity won’t last long. Click here to view the listing.