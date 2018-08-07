Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Smart development opportunity on Highway 73 in Prairieville

A quarter mile from the site of the new Baton Rouge General Ascension Parish campus and a few hundred feet from the new Ascension Parish primary school site sits a 6,108-square-foot, two-story high-end office building on a nearly 7 acre tract. Built in 2008 by Arkel and designed by Grace Hebert, it comes with a natural gas-powered backup generator. The infrastructure is already in place to construct additional buildings on the property. At the corner of Highway 73 and Easley Melancon Road, the remaining land would be excellent for retail, corporate campus, office park, upscale light industrial park or apartments. Click here to view the listing.