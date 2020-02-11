Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: [VIDEO] Is your office a little too boring?

Downtown Baton Rouge has no shortage of great office space, but 232 Third St. might just be some of the most unique. Put your business in the center of everything downtown has to offer with a street-level office sure to impress clients and motivate employees. With 3,956 square feet of rentable space, this property features a conference room, three private offices, a large open working space, and a beautiful courtyard. It also includes, at no extra fee, a mezzanine area (2,050-plus square feet). Ample parking options are available, both reserved and unreserved. Contact George at 225.659.8654 for a tour. View the listing here.