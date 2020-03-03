Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Value-add apartment complex at LSU

The Ivy Courtyard is a 22-unit apartment complex a few feet off LSU’s campus. Situated in the heart of the recently revitalized Nicholson Gateway corridor, this is an ideal student housing investment opportunity. Each two bed, one bath unit features recently updated interiors and overlooks a courtyard with a pool. The two-story complex is approximately 17,116 SF and sits on a 0.52-acre lot at the corner of Wyoming Street and W Chimes Street. Take advantage of an opportunity to acquire a revenue-generating asset next to a campus of 25,000 students. Call Multifamily Mark: 225-659-8656. View the listing here.