Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: The highest profile corner in Prairieville

According to state traffic counts, this property sees the most daily traffic of any intersection in Prairieville with 47,235 vehicles along Airline Highway and 23,286 vehicles on Highway 42. The property is located at the hard corner with 12 access points from three major thoroughfares, including cross access with McDonald’s. The existing building improvements (former gas station) are viable for use, but this high-profile lot could also be redeveloped for a standalone or multi-tenant site. The surrounding dense, retail trade area has both local and national tenants in close proximity and several newly developed retail strip centers nearby. Call Will Chadwick at 225.659.8657. View the listing here.