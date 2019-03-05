Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Sublease Opportunity in II City Plaza at Below Market Rate

This 5th-floor sublease opportunity in II City Plaza offers an incredible rate for Downtown Class A space. First-class amenities and perfect location give it strong appeal for the capital city’s top tenants. Available spaces include 2 suites that can be combined for a total contiguous space of 11,415 SF. The floor features a number of private offices, large corner offices, an executive conference room, cubicle work areas, reception area, and incredible views of downtown Baton Rouge. Don’t miss out on this opening to position your business in the downtown mix at below market rate. Click here to view the listing.