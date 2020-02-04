Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: High visibility retail showroom and warehouse

Located on South Burnside Avenue and .4 miles from Airline Highway in Gonzales, this versatile retail property is for sale. The building contains a gross area of 8,505 square feet and is comprised of an enclosed retail space (4,775 sf), a fenced overhang area on the south side of the building (1,555 sf), a covered porch area (1,000 sf), and warehouse space (1,175 sf) with two roll-up doors. The segmented retail space allows for a unique setup and the paved parking lot has room for approximately 15 cars. Monument signage is available fronting South Burnside Avenue. Call Will Chadwick at 225.659.8657. View the listing here.